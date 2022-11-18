Here's Why We Think Enwell Energy (LON:ENW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Enwell Energy (LON:ENW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Enwell Energy's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Enwell Energy has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 40%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Enwell Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 42% to 73%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

Since Enwell Energy is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£83m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Enwell Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Enwell Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$343k.

The Enwell Energy CEO received US$307k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Enwell Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Enwell Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So Enwell Energy looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. Even so, be aware that Enwell Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

