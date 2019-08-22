Here's Why I Think EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

EQT Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, EQT Holdings's EPS has grown 17% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note EQT Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 4.6% to AU$92m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

ASX:EQT Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Are EQT Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did EQT Holdings insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$275k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Kevin Eley for AU$143k worth of shares, at about AU$22.30 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for EQT Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have AU$25m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does EQT Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that EQT Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if EQT Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.