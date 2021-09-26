Here's Why I Think Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Esquire Financial Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud Esquire Financial Holdings's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 38%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Esquire Financial Holdings's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Esquire Financial Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to US$54m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Esquire Financial Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$202m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Esquire Financial Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Esquire Financial Holdings shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Kevin Waterhouse, the Independent Director of the company, paid US$25k for shares at around US$22.15 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Esquire Financial Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$31m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 15% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Esquire Financial Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Esquire Financial Holdings's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Esquire Financial Holdings deserves timely attention. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Esquire Financial Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

