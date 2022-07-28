Here's Why We Think Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Essential Properties Realty Trust Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Essential Properties Realty Trust's EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Essential Properties Realty Trust shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 47% to 59%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Essential Properties Realty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see Essential Properties Realty Trust insiders walking the walk, by spending US$434k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the President, Peter Mavoides, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$414k for shares at about US$20.68 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Essential Properties Realty Trust bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$21m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Pete Mavoides is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Essential Properties Realty Trust with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.8m.

Essential Properties Realty Trust offered total compensation worth US$5.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Essential Properties Realty Trust To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Essential Properties Realty Trust's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Essential Properties Realty Trust (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

