Here's Why We Think Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Federal Agricultural Mortgage with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Federal Agricultural Mortgage managed to grow EPS by 17% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Federal Agricultural Mortgage's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Federal Agricultural Mortgage remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 26% to US$305m. That's progress.

Are Federal Agricultural Mortgage Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Insiders both bought and sold Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent US$14k more buying than they netted selling. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Sexton for US$233k worth of shares, at about US$117 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Federal Agricultural Mortgage bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Brad Nordholm, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Federal Agricultural Mortgage with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.3m.

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage CEO received US$3.2m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Federal Agricultural Mortgage To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Federal Agricultural Mortgage is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Federal Agricultural Mortgage that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

