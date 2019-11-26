Here's Why We Think Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

View our latest analysis for Fevertree Drinks

How Quickly Is Fevertree Drinks Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Who among us would not applaud Fevertree Drinks's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 53%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Fevertree Drinks maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to UK£251m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

AIM:FEVR Income Statement, November 26th 2019 More

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Fevertree Drinks's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Fevertree Drinks Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Fevertree Drinks shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out UK£401k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. We also note that it was the Independent Non-executive Director, Kevin Havelock, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£290k for shares at about UK£21.99 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Fevertree Drinks is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at UK£312m. That equates to 12% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add Fevertree Drinks To Your Watchlist?