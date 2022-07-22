Here's Why We Think Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Five Below with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Five Below Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Five Below has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Five Below achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to US$2.9b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Five Below Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Five Below, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$134m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Five Below Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Five Below's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Five Below , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

