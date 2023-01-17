Here's Why We Think Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Ford Motor (NYSE:F). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Ford Motor with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Ford Motor's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that Ford Motor's EPS went from US$0.72 to US$2.24 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Ford Motor's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that Ford Motor is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.2 percentage points to 7.0%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Ford Motor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Ford Motor has a market capitalisation of US$51b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$675m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Ford Motor Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Ford Motor's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Ford Motor for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ford Motor (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

