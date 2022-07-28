Here's Why We Think Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Four Corners Property Trust Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. In previous twelve months, Four Corners Property Trust's EPS has risen from US$1.08 to US$1.18. That's a modest gain of 9.3%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Four Corners Property Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. On the one hand, Four Corners Property Trust's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Four Corners Property Trust.

Are Four Corners Property Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Despite US$27k worth of sales, Four Corners Property Trust insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$652k on purchases in the last twelve months. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was President William Lenehan who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$200k, paying US$26.18 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Four Corners Property Trust is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$27m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.2%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Bill Lenehan, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Four Corners Property Trust, with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, is around US$5.4m.

The Four Corners Property Trust CEO received total compensation of just US$2.4m in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Four Corners Property Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Four Corners Property Trust is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Four Corners Property Trust (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Four Corners Property Trust, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

