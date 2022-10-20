Here's Why We Think Freightways Limited's (NZSE:FRE) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Despite strong share price growth of 40% for Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 26 October 2022. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Mark Troughear Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Freightways Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$1.8b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of NZ$1.7m for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 72% above last year. We note that the salary of NZ$874.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between NZ$708m and NZ$2.8b had a median total CEO compensation of NZ$1.3m. This suggests that Freightways remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Mark Troughear also holds NZ$4.3m worth of Freightways stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary NZ$874k NZ$692k 52% Other NZ$794k NZ$278k 48% Total Compensation NZ$1.7m NZ$970k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 73% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 27% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Freightways allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Freightways Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Freightways Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.1% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 9.1% over the last year.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Freightways Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Freightways Limited for providing a total return of 40% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for Freightways that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Freightways is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

