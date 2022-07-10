Here's Why We Think Gateley (Holdings) (LON:GTLY) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Gateley (Holdings) (LON:GTLY). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Gateley (Holdings)'s Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that Gateley (Holdings)'s EPS has grown from UK£0.10 to UK£0.12 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 16% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Gateley (Holdings) achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to UK£133m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Gateley (Holdings) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Gateley (Holdings) insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have UK£11m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 4.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Gateley (Holdings), with market caps between UK£83m and UK£332m, is around UK£598k.

Gateley (Holdings)'s CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£399k in the year leading up to April 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Gateley (Holdings) To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Gateley (Holdings) is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Gateley (Holdings), but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Gateley (Holdings) that you should be aware of before investing here.

