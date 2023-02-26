Here's Why We Think General Capital (NZSE:GEN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like General Capital (NZSE:GEN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is General Capital Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that General Capital's EPS went from NZ$0.003 to NZ$0.0095 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that General Capital's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. On the revenue front, General Capital has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 78% to NZ$11m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

General Capital isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of NZ$18m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are General Capital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that General Capital insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 41% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Of course, General Capital is a very small company, with a market cap of only NZ$18m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to NZ$7.3m. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like General Capital with market caps under NZ$324m is about NZ$548k.

General Capital's CEO took home a total compensation package of NZ$273k in the year prior to March 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is General Capital Worth Keeping An Eye On?

General Capital's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. General Capital is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for General Capital that you need to take into consideration.

Although General Capital certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

