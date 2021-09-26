Here's Why I Think Globe International (ASX:GLB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Globe International (ASX:GLB). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Globe International's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Globe International has grown EPS by 58% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Globe International shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 21% to 30%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Globe International is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$262m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Globe International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Globe International shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that William Crothers, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the company, paid AU$55k for shares at around AU$2.84 each.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Globe International insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 73% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$191m invested in the business, using the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Globe International To Your Watchlist?

Globe International's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Globe International belongs on the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Globe International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

