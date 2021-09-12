Here's Why I Think GMS (NYSE:GMS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like GMS (NYSE:GMS). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for GMS

How Quickly Is GMS Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, GMS's EPS has grown 33% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note GMS's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$3.5b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for GMS?

Are GMS Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own GMS shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$29m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.4% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add GMS To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, GMS's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with GMS (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Although GMS certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now The Time To Put Ceres Global Ag (TSE:CRP) On Your Watchlist?

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Here's Why I Think Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Reinvesting dividends over a long period of time can significantly boost your total returns. Here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold forever. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a Dividend Aristocrat with 49 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Building a retirement portfolio can seem like an impossible challenge, especially early on in your investing journey. Most of us don't have tons of extra cash we can pour into the stock market. Read on for some good reasons to buy Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and McCormick (NYSE: MKC).

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.