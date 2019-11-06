Here's Why I Think Godfrey Phillips India (NSE:GODFRYPHLP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Godfrey Phillips India (NSE:GODFRYPHLP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Godfrey Phillips India

How Fast Is Godfrey Phillips India Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, Godfrey Phillips India has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Godfrey Phillips India shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.2% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NSEI:GODFRYPHLP Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Godfrey Phillips India's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Godfrey Phillips India Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Godfrey Phillips India insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold ₹1.3b worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 2.2% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Godfrey Phillips India Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Godfrey Phillips India's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider buying impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Godfrey Phillips India is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.