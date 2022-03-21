Here's Why I Think Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Goodfellow (TSE:GDL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Goodfellow's Improving Profits

In the last three years Goodfellow's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Goodfellow's EPS shot from CA$1.61 to CA$4.42, over the last year. You don't see 174% year-on-year growth like that, very often. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Goodfellow is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.9 percentage points to 8.6%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Goodfellow isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of CA$115m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Goodfellow Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Goodfellow insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold CA$15m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 13% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Goodfellow Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Goodfellow's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Goodfellow for a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Goodfellow you should be aware of.

