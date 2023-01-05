Here's Why We Think Goodland Group (SGX:5PC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Goodland Group (SGX:5PC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Goodland Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Goodland Group grew its EPS from S$0.0029 to S$0.029, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Goodland Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 16% to 21% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Goodland Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$58m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Goodland Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Goodland Group shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Executive Chairman Chee Beng Tan bought S$17k worth of shares at an average price of around S$0.14. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Goodland Group.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Goodland Group insiders own more than a third of the company. To be exact, company insiders hold 84% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$48m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Goodland Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Goodland Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Goodland Group deserves timely attention. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Goodland Group you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

