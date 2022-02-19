Here's Why We Think Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Grange Resources (ASX:GRR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for Grange Resources

How Quickly Is Grange Resources Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud Grange Resources's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Grange Resources is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 22.5 percentage points to 55%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Grange Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Story continues

Like a sturdy phalanx Grange Resources insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the CEO, MD & Executive Director, Honglin Zhao, paid AU$265k to buy shares at an average price of AU$0.60.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Grange Resources insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping AU$87m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 9.5% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Honglin Zhao, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Grange Resources with market caps between AU$557m and AU$2.2b is about AU$1.3m.

Grange Resources offered total compensation worth AU$888k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Grange Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Grange Resources's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Grange Resources deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Grange Resources you should know about.

The good news is that Grange Resources is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.