Here's Why We Think Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Guild Holdings' Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Guild Holdings boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$5.25 to US$6.32, in the last year. That's a 20% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Guild Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Unfortunately, Guild Holdings' revenue dropped 19% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 30% to 35%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Guild Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Guild Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$64m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 8.4% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Guild Holdings with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$3.8m.

Guild Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$3.2m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Guild Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Guild Holdings is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Guild Holdings, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Guild Holdings that you should be aware of.

Although Guild Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

