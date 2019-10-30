Here's Why I Think Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (NSE:GUJALKALI) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (NSE:GUJALKALI). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals's EPS has grown 36% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.7 percentage points to 30%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:GUJALKALI Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals with market caps between ₹14b and ₹57b is about ₹23m.

The Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals CEO received total compensation of only ₹3.4m in the year to March 2019. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. So I'd argue this is the kind of stock worth watching, even if it isn't great value today.