Here's Why I Think Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has grown EPS by 7.0% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to NZ$351m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalization of NZ$321m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have NZ$71m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Hallenstein Glasson Holdings with market caps between NZ$160m and NZ$639m is about NZ$1.1m.

The Hallenstein Glasson Holdings CEO received total compensation of just NZ$414k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Hallenstein Glasson Holdings , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

