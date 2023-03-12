Here's Why We Think Hannover Rück (ETR:HNR1) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hannover Rück (ETR:HNR1). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Hannover Rück's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's good to see that Hannover Rück's EPS has grown from €10.21 to €11.66 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 14% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Hannover Rück achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to €32b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Hannover Rück's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Hannover Rück Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Hannover Rück, with market caps over €7.5b, is about €4.5m.

The Hannover Rück CEO received €2.8m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Hannover Rück Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Hannover Rück is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hannover Rück you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

