Here's Why I Think HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is HealthEquity Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years HealthEquity's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, HealthEquity's EPS soared from US$0.92 to US$1.50, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 63%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. HealthEquity shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 24% to 28%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:HQY Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check professional analyst EPS forecasts for HealthEquity.

Are HealthEquity Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$338.3k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$2.4m insiders spend purchasing stock. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the HealthEquity's future. It is also worth noting that it was Director Adrian Dillon who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$610k, paying US$61.00 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for HealthEquity is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$125m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jon Kessler, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like HealthEquity, the median CEO pay is around US$6.9m.