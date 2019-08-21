Here's Why We Think HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

HiTech Group Australia's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. HiTech Group Australia has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from AU$0.071 to AU$0.076, in the last year. That's a modest gain of 7.5%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. HiTech Group Australia maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to AU$30m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ASX:HIT Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Since HiTech Group Australia is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$42m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are HiTech Group Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that HiTech Group Australia insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 76% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$32m invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is HiTech Group Australia Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, HiTech Group Australia is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. If you think HiTech Group Australia might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction