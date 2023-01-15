Here's Why We Think Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Howmet Aerospace with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Howmet Aerospace's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Howmet Aerospace has grown EPS by 29% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Howmet Aerospace maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to US$5.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Howmet Aerospace Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$17b company like Howmet Aerospace. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$123m. This comes in at 0.7% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does Howmet Aerospace Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Howmet Aerospace's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Howmet Aerospace's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Howmet Aerospace (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

