Here's Why We Think Hydratec Industries (AMS:HYDRA) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hydratec Industries (AMS:HYDRA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hydratec Industries with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Hydratec Industries' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Hydratec Industries has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Hydratec Industries shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.2% to 7.7%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Hydratec Industries is no giant, with a market capitalisation of €96m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hydratec Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Hydratec Industries insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 78% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about €75m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is Hydratec Industries Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Hydratec Industries has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hydratec Industries.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

