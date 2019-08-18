Here's Why We Think ICICI Lombard General Insurance (NSE:ICICIGI) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like ICICI Lombard General Insurance (NSE:ICICIGI). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, ICICI Lombard General Insurance has grown EPS by 27% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of ICICI Lombard General Insurance's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. ICICI Lombard General Insurance maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to ₹106b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:ICICIGI Income Statement, August 18th 2019 More

Are ICICI Lombard General Insurance Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since ICICI Lombard General Insurance has a market capitalization of ₹530b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth ₹19b. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between ₹285b and ₹854b, like ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the median CEO pay is around ₹83m.

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance CEO received ₹63.4m in compensation for the year ending March 2019. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.