Here's Why We Think Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Immersion's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Immersion has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Immersion's EPS shot from US$0.40 to US$0.95, over the last year. Year on year growth of 139% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Immersion shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 51% to 63% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Immersion Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The real kicker here is that Immersion insiders spent a staggering US$2.6m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. We also note that it was the Chief Strategy Officer & Director, William Martin, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$624k for shares at about US$5.35 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Immersion is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 6.5% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Eric Singer is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Immersion, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.7m.

The Immersion CEO received US$1.4m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Immersion Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Immersion's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Immersion belongs near the top of your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Immersion that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

