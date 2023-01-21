Here's Why We Think Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Insteel Industries Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Insteel Industries' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Insteel Industries' EPS skyrocketed from US$4.20 to US$5.81, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 38%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Insteel Industries achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 26% to US$815m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Insteel Industries' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Insteel Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Insteel Industries shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$26m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 4.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Insteel Industries Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Insteel Industries has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Insteel Industries' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Insteel Industries you should be aware of.

