Here's Why We Think Iofina (LON:IOF) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Iofina (LON:IOF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Iofina's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Iofina grew its EPS from US$0.0067 to US$0.048, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Iofina shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 9.9% to 13% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Iofina isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£43m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Iofina Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Iofina insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$65k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. We also note that it was the Non-Executive Chairman, Lance Baller, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£26k for shares at about UK£0.21 each.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Iofina insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 44% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$19m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add Iofina To Your Watchlist?

Iofina's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Iofina deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Iofina (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

