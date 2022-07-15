Here's Why We Think JTC (LON:JTC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like JTC (LON:JTC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is JTC Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, JTC has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, JTC's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for JTC's future EPS 100% free.

Are JTC Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The UK£677k worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the UK£2.3m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. This adds to the interest in JTC because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Martin Fotheringham who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£1.3m, paying UK£6.30 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that JTC insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth UK£89m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add JTC To Your Watchlist?

JTC's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest JTC belongs near the top of your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with JTC , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, JTC isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

