Here's Why I Think Kingsrose Mining (ASX:KRM) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Kingsrose Mining (ASX:KRM). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Kingsrose Mining's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Kingsrose Mining grew its EPS from AU$0.0014 to AU$0.0095, in one short year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Unfortunately, Kingsrose Mining's revenue dropped 24% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 2.9% to 36%. That falls short of ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Kingsrose Mining is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$34m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Kingsrose Mining Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Kingsrose Mining top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But my excitement comes from the AU$72k that Independent Non-Executive Director John Carlile spent buying shares (at an average price of about AU$0.041).

Should You Add Kingsrose Mining To Your Watchlist?

Kingsrose Mining's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. If you're like me, you'll find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. For me, this situation certainly piques my interest. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kingsrose Mining that you should be aware of before investing here.

