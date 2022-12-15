Here's Why We Think KTMG (Catalist:XCF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like KTMG (Catalist:XCF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide KTMG with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is KTMG Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, KTMG has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, KTMG's EPS soared from S$0.016 to S$0.025, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 60%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. KTMG maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 63% to S$121m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since KTMG is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$34m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are KTMG Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in KTMG will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 85% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$29m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is KTMG Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into KTMG's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Even so, be aware that KTMG is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Although KTMG certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

