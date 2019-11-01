Here's Why I Think KWG Group Holdings (HKG:1813) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like KWG Group Holdings (HKG:1813), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is KWG Group Holdings Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, KWG Group Holdings's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. KWG Group Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.9% to 19%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

SEHK:1813 Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past.

Are KWG Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

One shining light for KWG Group Holdings is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Indeed, Executive VP & Director Jian Nan Kong has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of CN¥971m at an average price of about CN¥6.73. Big insider buys like that are almost as rare as an ocean free of single use plastic waste.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for KWG Group Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CN¥3.4b. That equates to 14% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add KWG Group Holdings To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, KWG Group Holdings's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if KWG Group Holdings is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.