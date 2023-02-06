Here's Why We Think LaserBond (ASX:LBL) Is Well Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like LaserBond (ASX:LBL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for LaserBond

LaserBond's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It's good to see that LaserBond's EPS has grown from AU$0.03 to AU$0.033 over twelve months. This amounts to a 12% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of LaserBond shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 11% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

LaserBond isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$92m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are LaserBond Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in LaserBond in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that Non-Executive Director Ian Neal bought AU$20k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$0.80. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for LaserBond will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Actually, with 39% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at AU$36m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Wayne Hooper is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations under AU$289m, like LaserBond, the median CEO pay is around AU$422k.

LaserBond's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$343k in the year leading up to June 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does LaserBond Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of LaserBond is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with LaserBond.

The good news is that LaserBond is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • TASCO Berhad Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.026 (vs RM0.011 in 3Q 2022)

    TASCO Berhad ( KLSE:TASCO ) Third Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM392.7m (down 14% from 3Q 2022...

  • Will Bionomics (ASX:BNO) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made...

  • Keppel Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Keppel ( SGX:BN4 ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: S$6.62b (down 23% from FY 2021). Net income...

  • Sentiment Still Eluding Poh Kong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHKONG)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.4x Poh Kong Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:POHKONG ) may be sending very bullish...

  • ESR-Logos REIT Full Year 2022 Earnings: S$0.05 loss per share (vs S$0.025 profit in FY 2021)

    ESR-Logos REIT ( SGX:J91U ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: S$348.6m (up 40% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Europe bans Russian diesel imports and other refined oil products

    Europe's ban on Russian diesel imports and other refined petroleum products went into effect on Sunday, the latest attempt by the 27-nation bloc to defund Putin's war machine.

  • NBA Insider breaks down Kyrie Irving trade; What's next for the Nets? | Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley analyzes the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and future draft picks. Where do the Nets go from here? What does this mean for Kevin Durant? Ian breaks it all down.

  • Disney earnings, Fed’s Powell speech, SBF bail backers? Top week ahead

    From President Biden's State of the Union address to a host of earnings from the likes of Disney, Uber and Mattel, investors are staring down a busy week.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    S&P Global is a financial company best known as the creator of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its diverse nature. Last year, economic uncertainty arising from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates caused the S&P 500 to fall into a bear market, and the index is still 15%  off its high. Not surprisingly, many growth stocks have fallen even more sharply, simply because growth stocks are usually valued based on future revenue and free cash flow, and those metrics tend to look quite grim during periods of economic hardship.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • With 64% ownership of the shares, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ), it is important to understand the...

  • 15 Most Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most undervalued small-cap stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Small-cap stocks suffer when financial markets are facing turbulence because investors tend to flee riskier […]

  • Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

    Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy B

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.