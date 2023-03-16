Here's Why We Think Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Leong Hup International Berhad Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Leong Hup International Berhad grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Leong Hup International Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 28% to RM9.2b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Leong Hup International Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Leong Hup International Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Leong Hup International Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM170m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 9.5% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Leong Hup International Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Leong Hup International Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that Leong Hup International Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

