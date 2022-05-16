Here's Why I Think Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Lithia Motors's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud Lithia Motors's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 56%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Lithia Motors's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Lithia Motors maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 72% to US$25b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Lithia Motors Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$8.7b company like Lithia Motors. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$156m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Lithia Motors To Your Watchlist?

Lithia Motors's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Lithia Motors is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Lithia Motors is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

