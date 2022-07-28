Here's Why We Think MA Financial Group (ASX:MAF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MA Financial Group (ASX:MAF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

MA Financial Group's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In previous twelve months, MA Financial Group's EPS has risen from AU$0.18 to AU$0.20. That amounts to a small improvement of 6.2%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that MA Financial Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. MA Financial Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 48% to AU$228m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are MA Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in MA Financial Group will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. This insider holding amounts to That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Should You Add MA Financial Group To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, MA Financial Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - MA Financial Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

