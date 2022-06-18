Here's Why We Think Mader Group (ASX:MAD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mader Group (ASX:MAD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Mader Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Mader Group managed to grow EPS by 7.6% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Mader Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 24% to AU$348m. That's progress.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Mader Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Mader Group insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 77% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Mader Group, with market caps between AU$289m and AU$1.2b, is around AU$1.2m.

Mader Group offered total compensation worth AU$683k to its CEO in the year to June 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Mader Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Mader Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Mader Group, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Mader Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

