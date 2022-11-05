Here's Why We Think Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Martin Marietta Materials Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Martin Marietta Materials grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that, last year, Martin Marietta Materials' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Martin Marietta Materials remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$5.9b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Martin Marietta Materials' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Martin Marietta Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Martin Marietta Materials, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$132m. We note that this amounts to 0.6% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Martin Marietta Materials but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Martin Marietta Materials Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Martin Marietta Materials is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Martin Marietta Materials that you should be aware of.

