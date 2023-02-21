Here's Why We Think McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is McMillan Shakespeare Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, McMillan Shakespeare has grown EPS by 9.5% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, McMillan Shakespeare's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are McMillan Shakespeare Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did McMillan Shakespeare insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$136k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for McMillan Shakespeare bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$54m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 6.0% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Rob De Luca is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like McMillan Shakespeare with market caps between AU$579m and AU$2.3b is about AU$1.5m.

The McMillan Shakespeare CEO received total compensation of just AU$603k in the year to June 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does McMillan Shakespeare Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of McMillan Shakespeare is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for McMillan Shakespeare that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

