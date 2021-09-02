Here's Why I Think MCS Services (ASX:MSG) Is An Interesting Stock

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like MCS Services (ASX:MSG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for MCS Services

How Fast Is MCS Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It is therefore awe-striking that MCS Services's EPS went from AU$0.00015 to AU$0.006 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. MCS Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 0.7% to 5.4%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

MCS Services isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$12m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are MCS Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Despite -AU$4.8k worth of sales, MCS Services insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending AU$592k on purchases in the last twelve months. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Richard Batrachenko for AU$365k worth of shares, at about AU$0.03 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since MCS Services insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 44% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, MCS Services is a very small company, with a market cap of only AU$12m. That means insiders only have AU$5.5m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Paul Simmons, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations under AU$274m, like MCS Services, the median CEO pay is around AU$368k.

The MCS Services CEO received AU$253k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add MCS Services To Your Watchlist?

MCS Services's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe MCS Services deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with MCS Services , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of MCS Services, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

