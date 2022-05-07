Here's Why We Think Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Medibank Private (ASX:MPL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Medibank Private Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Medibank Private managed to grow EPS by 5.1% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Medibank Private's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Medibank Private's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 4.4% to AU$7.1b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Medibank Private Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Like a sturdy phalanx Medibank Private insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Gerard Dalbosco, paid AU$151k to buy shares at an average price of AU$3.11.

It's reassuring that Medibank Private insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalizations between AU$5.6b and AU$17b, like Medibank Private, the median CEO pay is around AU$3.5m.

The Medibank Private CEO received AU$2.1m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Medibank Private Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Medibank Private is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Like chocolate chips in vanilla ice cream, the insider buying, and modest CEO pay, make it better. The sum of all that, for me, points to a quality business, and a genuine prospect for further research. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Medibank Private .

