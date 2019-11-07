Here's Why I Think Meghmani Organics (NSE:MEGH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Meghmani Organics (NSE:MEGH). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Meghmani Organics Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Meghmani Organics has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Meghmani Organics's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to ₹22b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:MEGH Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

Meghmani Organics isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of ₹14b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Meghmani Organics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see Meghmani Organics insiders walking the walk, by spending ₹37m on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the MD & Executive Director, Ashishbhai Soparkar, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying ₹7.7m for shares at about ₹61.97 each.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Meghmani Organics insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 51% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have ₹7.3b invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!