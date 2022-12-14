Here's Why We Think MGI - Media and Games Invest (ETR:M8G) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MGI - Media and Games Invest (ETR:M8G). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide MGI - Media and Games Invest with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is MGI - Media and Games Invest Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, MGI - Media and Games Invest has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, MGI - Media and Games Invest's EPS soared from €0.08 to €0.10, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 27%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. MGI - Media and Games Invest maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 41% to €339m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for MGI - Media and Games Invest's future EPS 100% free.

Are MGI - Media and Games Invest Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders did net €97k selling stock over the last year, they invested €581k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with MGI - Media and Games Invest in their watchlist. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Elizabeth Para, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying €107k for shares at about €4.10 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping €71m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. Amounting to 28% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Does MGI - Media and Games Invest Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, MGI - Media and Games Invest's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

