Here's Why We Think Mikro MSC Berhad's (KLSE:MIKROMB) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Performance at Mikro MSC Berhad (KLSE:MIKROMB) has been reasonably good and CEO Yuen Yim has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 08 December 2022. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

See our latest analysis for Mikro MSC Berhad

Comparing Mikro MSC Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Mikro MSC Berhad has a market capitalization of RM136m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM732k over the year to June 2022. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. In particular, the salary of RM694.2k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below RM881m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM715k. So it looks like Mikro MSC Berhad compensates Yuen Yim in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Yuen Yim also holds RM33m worth of Mikro MSC Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM694k RM658k 95% Other RM38k RM76k 5% Total Compensation RM732k RM734k 100%

On an industry level, around 70% of total compensation represents salary and 30% is other remuneration. According to our research, Mikro MSC Berhad has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Mikro MSC Berhad's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Mikro MSC Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 10% per year. Its revenue is up 4.8% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

Has Mikro MSC Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 19% over three years, Mikro MSC Berhad shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 3 warning signs for Mikro MSC Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Switching gears from Mikro MSC Berhad, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here