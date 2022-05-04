Here's Why I Think Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Minerals Technologies's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Minerals Technologies's EPS soared from US$3.34 to US$5.09, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 52%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Minerals Technologies's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$1.9b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Minerals Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Minerals Technologies shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Matthew Garth, the Senior VP of Finance & Treasury and CFO of the company, paid US$6.4k for shares at around US$63.75 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Minerals Technologies insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$30m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Minerals Technologies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Minerals Technologies has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Minerals Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

