Here's Why We Think Money3 (ASX:MNY) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Money3 (ASX:MNY). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Money3 Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Money3 managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Money3 shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 54% to 61%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Money3 Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Money3 top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Stuart Robertson, paid AU$100k to buy shares at an average price of AU$2.85.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Money3 insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have AU$50m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 6.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Money3 Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Money3 is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Money3 (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

