Here's Why We Think Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Murphy USA Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Murphy USA's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Murphy USA's EPS catapulted from US$12.99 to US$29.39, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 126% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Murphy USA remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 53% to US$21b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Murphy USA's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Murphy USA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Murphy USA has a market capitalisation of US$7.2b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$607m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Murphy USA Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Murphy USA's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Murphy USA for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Murphy USA (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

