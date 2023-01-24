Here's Why We Think National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is National Bank of Canada Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years National Bank of Canada grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of National Bank of Canada's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for National Bank of Canada remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.5% to CA$9.5b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are National Bank of Canada Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The CA$97.1 worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the CA$1.5m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. We find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about National Bank of Canada'sfuture. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Laurent Ferreira for CA$1.3m worth of shares, at about CA$89.77 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that National Bank of Canada insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold CA$67m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is National Bank of Canada Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, National Bank of Canada is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Of course, just because National Bank of Canada is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

